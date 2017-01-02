RHOA Did Porsha Williams Out Her ‘Bestie’ For Secretly Smashing Kandi?

Shady or nah???

Porsha Williams Blasted For Breaking “Girl Code” With Shamea Morton

During last night’s episode of RHOA viewers watched as Porsha Williams defended her “Frack” Phaedra from Kandi.

As previously reported Kandi’s been bringing up those Mr. Chocolate rumors and hinting that Phaedra was cheating on Apollo before he went to prison.

Welp! That Was A Mouthful 👀☕🔥🔥 #RHOA #KandiBurruss #PhaedraParks A video posted by Real Housewives Of Atlanta 🍑 (@realhousewivesatlanta) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:15pm PST

Well on Sunday while Phaedra was speaking to Porsha about Kandi’s “lies”, she seemingly exposed another person in this ongoing drama.

According to Phaedra, Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton has been sleeping with Kandi and Porsha seemed to confirm it when she didn’t deny it.



Shamea is now none too pleased with Porsha and posted THIS. “When someone you consider a best friend will cosign a lie about you…” wrote the starlet.

Fans are now blasting Porsha for breaking girl code.

Isn’t that your best friend Porsha??? Why didn’t’ you defend her???

