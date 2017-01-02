Fake Love: New Sources Say DrizzLo’s Baeship Is Definitely Just Promo For Their Project

Are Drake And Jennifer Lopez Faking Their Love Affair To Sell Their New Record

It’s funny how the same publications that were initially promising Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s new relationship was genuine and not just because they were working together are now releasing stories saying music insiders believe the pair are indeed pulling a publicity stunt.

Remember those videos of the two kissing and getting close at the “Winter Wonderland Prom” last week?

Well according to Page Six that may be parts from the video for their upcoming single together:

The pair was seen getting close in a series of posts from a party they billed as the “Winter Wonderland Prom” in Las Vegas on Thursday night, where they were seen grinding on each other, sharing a kiss on the lips, and then crowned king and queen of the prom. Several of the videos conveniently come with a soundtrack featuring vocals from both artists from their new song. While the “Winter Wonderland Prom” was believed to be a video shoot for their yet unnamed duet, a showbiz insider told us, “This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together. If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.” After Drake made an emotional tribute to Rihanna at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, the source added, “Doesn’t Drake realize that it looks weird to declare his love for RiRi at the MTV awards, then start flaunting his chemistry with J.Lo a few months later?”

Drake is known for his ho-hopping ways so we’re not exactly shocked that he’d jump from one very public relationship to the next. As RihRih even acknowledged, the man is EXTRA. We’re not sure whether Drake is chopping J.Lo down or not. What do you think? It seems totally possible they could really be effin’ for publicity riiiight?

WENN