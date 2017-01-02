Hi Hater: Brandy’s Songwriter Says She Was BIG Mad He Took A Pic With Beyonce

Brandy’s Songwriter Says She Was Mad He Took Pic With Beyonce

First Brandy vs. Monica and now this!

Brandy‘s longtime songwriter/friend TC claims the singer has been shady to the people who have most loyal to her through the years. TC first took to his Twitter page to blast the singer.

Check out the now-deleted tweets via Famelous:

@4everbrandy's friend exposing her!💅 #Postanddeleted A photo posted by Fameolous Entertainment (@fameolousent_) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:21pm PST

TC promptly deleted the tweets exposing Brandy but kept this on his page:

I cannot make this shit up.. May God strike me down if I'm lying pic.twitter.com/SChSK4uXnN — TC x Tiyon Christian (@SongwriterTC) December 30, 2016

All I was doing was minding my business… dealing with the passsing of my uncle.. then people wanna be petty pic.twitter.com/oOuF0uuJ6w — TC x Tiyon Christian (@SongwriterTC) December 30, 2016

