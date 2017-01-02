Hi Hater: Brandy’s Songwriter Says She Was BIG Mad He Took A Pic With Beyonce

- By Bossip Staff
Brandy’s Songwriter Says She Was Mad He Took Pic With Beyonce

First Brandy vs. Monica and now this!

Brandy‘s longtime songwriter/friend TC claims the singer has been shady to the people who have most loyal to her through the years. TC first took to his Twitter page to blast the singer.

Check out the now-deleted tweets via Famelous:

@4everbrandy's friend exposing her!💅 #Postanddeleted

A photo posted by Fameolous Entertainment (@fameolousent_) on

TC promptly deleted the tweets exposing Brandy but kept this on his page:

So, what does Brandy think of the anti-Bey rant? Hit the flip to see if TC and the singer resolved their issues over Beyonce next…

