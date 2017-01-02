Petty Goon Alert! Aqib Talib Snatched Michael Crabtree’s Chain MID-GAME & Twitter Exploded

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

helpme

Aqib Talib Shatters Mike Crabtree’s Chain (And The Internet)

Petty savage/Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib proved yet again that he’s the pettiest NFL baller alive when he SNATCHED Michael Crabtree’s chain MID-GAME in a deliciously filthy moment that sent Twitter into a tizzy.

savage

Hit the flip for the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the petty chain snatch seen ’round the world.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345678
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus