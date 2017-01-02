A Lil Positivity: Black Billionaire Robert Smith Offers Full Scholarships To Chibok Girls

Black Billionaire Robert Smith Offers Full Scholarships To Chibok Girls

Billionaire tech investor and equity titan Robert Smith was recently named at one of the richest people in the world but the quiet guru has also invested his money for the culture.

The billionaire has now pledged to help pay for the education of 24 girls from the Chibok region in Nigeria, many of whom escaped Boko Haram last year according to Forbes. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Nigeria’s President, Garba Shehu, says the scholarships will help the young girls after their traumatic ordeal.

Shehu said that the girls will be admitted through negotiation at the prestigious American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, with the American billionaire footing the entire bill of the girls’ tuition, accommodation, feeding and other related expenses. It costs anywhere from $5,000 to $11,000 a year to educate a student at the school which is owned by wealthy frontline Nigerian politician and businessman Atiku Abubakar. “Smith has offered to pay for the education of the 21 released through negotiations and is offering to take responsibility for all the others who will hopefully be eventually set free,’’ Shehu added.

This is great news!