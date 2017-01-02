Beach Bangers: Model Doutzen Kroes Kicks It In A ‘Kini With Husband Sunnery James And Joan Smalls

Doutzen Kroes Brings Swirly Family And Best Friend Joan Smalls To Miami Beach

Fun times at the beach! Seems like it’s been quite awhile since we featured one of our favorite swirl couples, Dutch supermodel Doutzen Kroes and her DJ hubby Sunnery James. The couple hit Miami Beach New Year’s Day along with good friend Joan Smalls and her boyfriend.

Cute couple right?

Hit the flip for some really precious pics of Doutzen’s kids Phyllon and Myllena.

SplashNews/Instagram