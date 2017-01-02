Beach Bangers: Model Doutzen Kroes Kicks It In A ‘Kini With Husband Sunnery James And Joan Smalls

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Top model Doutzen Kroes and Joan Small enjoy a beach day in Miami with their family. Doutzen Kroes arrived on Miami Beach with her husband Sunnery James and her children Phyllon Joy Gorr矡nd Myllena Mae Gorr SplashNews

Doutzen Kroes Brings Swirly Family And Best Friend Joan Smalls To Miami Beach

Fun times at the beach! Seems like it’s been quite awhile since we featured one of our favorite swirl couples, Dutch supermodel Doutzen Kroes and her DJ hubby Sunnery James. The couple hit Miami Beach New Year’s Day along with good friend Joan Smalls and her boyfriend.

Top model Doutzen Kroes and Joan Small enjoy a beach day in Miami with their family. Doutzen Kroes arrived on Miami Beach with her husband Sunnery James and her children Phyllon Joy Gorr矡nd Myllena Mae Gorr SplashNews

Cute couple right?

Hit the flip for some really precious pics of Doutzen’s kids Phyllon and Myllena.

SplashNews/Instagram

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314
Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus