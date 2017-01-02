Bonita Applebum: Usher Puts Granny Grace’s Bareback Booty On Blast Then Deletes Pic
- By Bossip Staff
Usher just can’t help himself!
The singer recently posted a scandalous photo of his wife Grace Miguel enjoying some time in the tub while on a romantic baecation in the Bahamas. Usher snapped this pic of his wife’s bare booty but later deleted the freaky flick after fans complained:
This isn’t Usher’s first time posting a photo of his love below on social media:
We wonder what Grace thinks of her bare backside being put on full blast for the world to see…