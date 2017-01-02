Bonita Applebum: Usher Puts Granny Grace’s Bareback Booty On Blast Then Deletes Pic

Usher Posts Grace Miguel’s Bare Booty On IG Then Deletes Pic

Usher just can’t help himself!

The singer recently posted a scandalous photo of his wife Grace Miguel enjoying some time in the tub while on a romantic baecation in the Bahamas. Usher snapped this pic of his wife’s bare booty but later deleted the freaky flick after fans complained:

#Usher shares how he and his wife are ending off #2016 A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

This isn’t Usher’s first time posting a photo of his love below on social media:

We wonder what Grace thinks of her bare backside being put on full blast for the world to see…