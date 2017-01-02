Jesus Take The Big Mac: Man Arrested For Demanding McDonald’s Turn Off Christian Music

A 46-year-old Florida man was arrested after demanding McDonald’s employees shut off Christian music playing in the restaurant over the holiday season reports The Smoking Gun:

Joseph Allen, 46, walked into the McDonald’s around 10:20 AM Tuesday and created “a threat to the safety of others,” according to a Largo Police Department report.

Allen, cops say, “began cursing at customers and employees” due to the “Christian music” being played over speakers in the fast food restaurant (seen below). The “Christian music” to which Allen referred was apparently Christmas tunes.

Allen, who appeared intoxicated, approached McDonald’s workers “in an aggressive manner,” leaving the employees “in fear for their safety.”