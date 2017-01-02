Phylicia Rashad’s Daughter Condola Rashad Is Now Engaged

Love is certainly in the air when the holiday season rolls around. And we’ve seen many surprise engagements via social media that have melted our hearts.

Well, the sappiness continues with Phylicia Rashad’s daughter, Tony award-nominated actress Condola Rashad, and we couldn’t be happier. Over the weekend, Rashad’s boyfriend and fellow actor Sebastian Vallentin Stenhøj, proposed to her on a boat ride during their Mexico vacation.

[madamenoire]

From Marvin & Tammy To Big Sean & Jhene Aiko: 9 Modern Day Musical Duos

There’s something to be said about the collaboration of two talented artists. And while many of the following dynamic duos might not achieve, legendary iconic status for their work together, they certainly had their moment or two. And for that, we have to give props.

When I first heard that Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were coming together to work on an album, I was hesitant, to say the least. But after listening, I actually ended up buying a few of their songs. Something about the sound of their voices together just works. And they’re pretty adorable as a couple as well.

[madamenoire]

Dave East Makes His Acting Debut On Being Mary Jane

Dave East has entered the next level of rap stardom, acting. The Harlem MC makes an appearance on BET’s Being Mary Jane.

Fresh off the success of his well-received mixtape Kairi Chanel, an XXL Freshman spot and a new deal with Def Jam Records, Dave East is ready for another close-up.

In a clip promoting the new season of BET’s Being Mary Jane, East is seen playing himself, a new rapper on the rise who isn’t quite used to being interviewed on a national television show. He appears in the scene rapping a verse from his 2015 song “KD” and then doing an interview with the Mary Jane character played by Gabrielle Union, who also happens to be a fan of East in real life.

[hiphopwired]