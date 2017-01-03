Did You Know: ‘Friends’ Was A Whitewashed, Appropriated Version Of ‘Living Single’?

Friends Rip Off Living Single

Here’s a common refrain in the entertainment industry: black people do something popular and white people make it white and more popular. Remember how New Kids On The Block was a white version of New Edition? Right. Well lately it’s surfacing that Friends was just a white version of Living Single. Maybe we’re late, but this is news to us.

And for those looking for receipts here's a video of Queen Latifah herself confirming rumors that Friends was inspired by Living Single 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/otmO7L6fP9 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) December 31, 2016

It makes sense, though. Both shows feature men and women living together in the same apartment complex. They get involved in relationships and hilarity ensues. Overton, a dimwitted lovable guy, is basically Joey. Kyle, the sarcastic businessman, is Chandler. Synclaire is Phoebe and the list keeps going.