Did You Know: ‘Friends’ Was A Whitewashed, Appropriated Version Of ‘Living Single’?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Friends Rip Off Living Single
Here’s a common refrain in the entertainment industry: black people do something popular and white people make it white and more popular. Remember how New Kids On The Block was a white version of New Edition? Right. Well lately it’s surfacing that Friends was just a white version of Living Single. Maybe we’re late, but this is news to us.
It makes sense, though. Both shows feature men and women living together in the same apartment complex. They get involved in relationships and hilarity ensues. Overton, a dimwitted lovable guy, is basically Joey. Kyle, the sarcastic businessman, is Chandler. Synclaire is Phoebe and the list keeps going. Hit the flip for more evidence and reactions to this news.
Continue Slideshow
<
>