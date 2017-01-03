LHHNY: Twitter Dragged Yandy For Not Telling Mendeecees They Weren’t Legally Married

Sandy’s Wedding Revelation

Last night’s Love & Hip-Hop had a lot of drama but everyone was tuned in to see the latest in the Mendeecees/Yandy marriage drama. Are they married? Are they not? Well we got some answers and the results were hilarious.

Wait, so mandeecees in jail thinking he married and Yandy said we married in my heart pic.twitter.com/Ax8QKsNwW3 — LEGEND (@ChriStylezz) January 3, 2017

Apparently Yandy decided not to file official documentation and it involved the baby mommas. Smart? Maybe. Regardless, people are bringing the absolute comedy to the situation.