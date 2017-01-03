LHHNY: Twitter Dragged Yandy For Not Telling Mendeecees They Weren’t Legally Married

- By Bossip Staff
yandy and mendeecees

Sandy’s Wedding Revelation

Last night’s Love & Hip-Hop had a lot of drama but everyone was tuned in to see the latest in the Mendeecees/Yandy marriage drama. Are they married? Are they not? Well we got some answers and the results were hilarious.

Apparently Yandy decided not to file official documentation and it involved the baby mommas. Smart? Maybe. Regardless, people are bringing the absolute comedy to the situation.

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-22-20-am

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-22-51-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-23-13-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-25-29-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-25-37-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-28-27-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-32-15-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-32-24-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-41-10-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-42-03-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-43-52-am

    screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-47-59-am

    yandyandmendeeceesweddingphoto

    yandymendeeceeswedding

    yandy smith harris mendeecees harris

    Yandy and Mendeecees

    yandy and mendecees

    yandy mendeecees

    yandy and mendeecees

    Yandy Mendeecees

    yandy and mendeecees

