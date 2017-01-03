LHHNY: Twitter Dragged Yandy For Not Telling Mendeecees They Weren’t Legally Married
- By Bossip Staff
Sandy’s Wedding Revelation
Last night’s Love & Hip-Hop had a lot of drama but everyone was tuned in to see the latest in the Mendeecees/Yandy marriage drama. Are they married? Are they not? Well we got some answers and the results were hilarious.
Apparently Yandy decided not to file official documentation and it involved the baby mommas. Smart? Maybe. Regardless, people are bringing the absolute comedy to the situation.
