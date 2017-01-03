Soulja Boy And Chris Brown Are Having The Most Bizarre Feud Of 2017…Over Karrueche?

- By Bossip Staff
soulja boy

Soulja Boy vs. Chris Brown

Soulja Boy has been all over the news lately. He’s got a viral interview clip, new feuds and everything. Now he’s trying to amp up the press by calling out Chris Brown. For what? Glad you asked.

screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-10-59-28-pm

Apparently Breezy called SB over Karrueche. Is Soulja Boy telling the truth? Who knows. But we do know the IG comment is real.

screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-27-25-pm

Take a look at how things are transpiring and the fire reactions.

screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-00-51-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-01-04-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-05-24-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-10-32-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-10-44-pm

screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-16-09-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-16-22-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-17-11-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-19-06-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-19-27-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-20-37-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-26-45-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-26-50-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-27-25-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-27-52-pm

    screen-shot-2017-01-02-at-11-27-57-pm

