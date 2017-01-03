Breezy Calls Soulja Boy Snitch & Soulja Says “I’m Not Rihanna, I’mma Beat Yo Azz” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Soulja Boy has 200 beefs going right now and we can add this Chris Brown mess as 201. After Soulja liked a Karrueche pic, Chris Brown made a video calling Soulja a snitch. Well, that didn’t fly with the social media king, Soulja, who made a video calling Breezy a woman beater.

Fruit Town Pirus have responded for Chris Brown and BMF Goons are riding with Soulja boy on the next pages…

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1394497/chris-brown-calls-soulja-boy-a-snitch-soulja-says-im-not-rihanna-imma-beat-yo-azz-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Entertainment, Hip-Hop Beef, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus