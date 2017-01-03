Race Matters: Disgraced Bacon Boy Garry McCarthy Blames #BlackLivesMatter For Chicago Homicides

Ex-Chicago PD Superintendent Garry McCarthy Blames BLM For Increased Violence

It’s only been 2017 for a few days and cops like Garry McCarthy are still working hard as ever to blame black folks for the ills of society.

During an interview on The Cats Roundtable radio show, former Chicago Police Department Superintendent spoke of the “lawlessness” and “legitimized non-compliance” that BLM has fostered…

“So what’s happening, and this is ironic, is that a movement with the goal of saving black lives at this point is getting black lives taken, because 80 percent of our murder victims here in Chicago are male blacks.”

Yeah…you can hear the rest of McCarthy’s swine-y rhetoric below.

Glad guys like this have lost their jobs. Eff ’em.

Image via AP