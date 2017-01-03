Talladega College: Alabama’s Oldest HBCU Slammed For Marching Band’s Performance At Trump Inauguration

Talladega College Marching Band To Perform At Trump Inauguration

Really? Like, seriously? Y’all really gonna-…*sigh*. SMFH.

The oldest standing HBCU in Alabama, Talladega College, is receiving MAJOR backlash for accepting an invitation to perform at the inauguration of the Tangerine-elect on January 20.

According to CBSNews, several of the college’s alumni are sickened and incredulous as to why the college would agree to take part in the Cheetoh-in-Chief’s big celebration:

“We were a bit horrified to hear of the invitation,” said Shirley Ferrill of Fairfield, Alabama, a member of Talladega’s Class of 1974. “I don’t want my alma mater to give the appearance of supporting him,” Ferrill said of Trump on Monday. “Ignore, decline or whatever, but please don’t send our band out in our name to do that.”

Some folks weren’t as…reserved in their criticism of the college:

“After how black people were treated at Trump’s rallies, you’re going to go and shuck and jive down Pennsylvania Avenue? For what?” Seinya SamForay said in an interview. “What they did is a slap in the face to other black universities.”

There are a LOT of people on social media who are deeply offended by the idea of black college students supporting Trump in any form.

Image via AP/YouTube