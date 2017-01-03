Brandy Admits She Was Suicidal But THIS Person Helped Save Her Life
Brandy Says She Was Suicidal And Lost On IG
What is going on with Brandy?
The singer was busy making more headlines than music during 2016 after bad breakups and beefs with Monica had the internet going nuts all year. Yesterday, we even reported that Brandy was BIG mad that her longtime songwriter TC took a picture with Beyonce.
Brandy has since posted a message about being in a dark place and how it affected her life:
The love in me is something I can't control or explain….. I can feel every wave at 100%…. A very sensitive and humble soul that fights to stay liberated. I've been lost, deep in bondage, suicidal, and didn't know how to call on the Most High because I didn't believe I had the right words to be heard. I'm here now more certain than I have ever been and I have arrived at a true understanding of my purpose, worth, and an unconditional love and compassion for myself. A true God becoming talent that I will only use for my contribution in healing all of myself and all of the world. #2017 until my demise, I will give my all to everyone in all that I do!! I'm a vessel that has gone through fire to gain my wings and once was a caged bird that #Sang – Thank you to all that have understood me and prayed for me in my darkest times and to all that I have ever hurt in my life, I felt the same hurt while hurting you. I'm very remorseful and I'm truly sorry for behavior that didn't reflect my true nature, which is love. We are all Gods dream, so let's allow God to take it from here… #ISurrenderAll #ForeverNow #HappyNewYear @syraiiman you saved me angel. I love you more than love💡#Forgiveness
Brandy thanks her fans for keeping her in prayer and her daughter for being the person who saved her life:
Check out the singer and her daughter:
What do you think of Brandy’s recent comments about her mental health? Sound off in the comment section below.
IG