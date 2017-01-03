Brandy Admits She Was Suicidal But THIS Person Helped Save Her Life

Brandy Says She Was Suicidal And Lost On IG

What is going on with Brandy?

The singer was busy making more headlines than music during 2016 after bad breakups and beefs with Monica had the internet going nuts all year. Yesterday, we even reported that Brandy was BIG mad that her longtime songwriter TC took a picture with Beyonce.

Brandy has since posted a message about being in a dark place and how it affected her life:

Brandy thanks her fans for keeping her in prayer and her daughter for being the person who saved her life:

Thank you to all that have understood me and prayed for me in my darkest times and to all that I have ever hurt in my life, I felt the same hurt while hurting you. I’m very remorseful and I’m truly sorry for behavior that didn’t reflect my true nature, which is love. We are all Gods dream, so let’s allow God to take it from here… #ISurrenderAll #ForeverNow #HappyNewYear @syraiiman you saved me angel. I love you more than love💡#Forgiveness

Check out the singer and her daughter:

Me, my seed, and I ♥ @syraiiman A photo posted by b r a n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:12pm PST

#Sunshine @syraiiman A photo posted by b r a n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:04pm PST

What do you think of Brandy’s recent comments about her mental health? Sound off in the comment section below.

IG