Here’s Why Trey, OBJ & Friends Are Destroying Panties Everywhere

Trey, OBJ & Friends Shatter The Internet

Everyone’s favorite R&Bleater Trey Songz, sassy superstar OBJ and his flexy Giants teammates are currently destroying panties (and stealing girlfriends via internet) across the galaxy with an internet-breaking group thirst trap on a boat in Miami for the ’99 and 2017.

Hit the flip for the funniest (and thirstiest) reactions to OBJ & Trey’s panty melty snack boat.