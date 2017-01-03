Scammmy Sisters Fake Apologize For Blackmailing Billionaire Nigerian Men

Sisters Record Apology For Extorting Billionaire Nigerian Men

We previously reported about two Canadian sisters who were locked up in Nigeria for allegedly attempting to extort and cyber-bully a Nigerian billionaire.

Jyoti and Kiran were arrested stand accused of creating the website NaijaGistLive and several other social media accounts used for bullying over 274 rich men across Africa.

🇧🇸 Bahamas | Snapchat jyotimatharoo & kiranmatharoo A photo posted by K I R A N M A T H A R O O (@kiran_matharoo) on Nov 19, 2016 at 4:28pm PST

Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, who are known as socialite/escorts are accused of trying to blackmail Femi Otedola, a wealthy Nigerian businessman.

[ 😎 @kiran_matharoo ] Nassau photo diary at the link in the bio A photo posted by J Y O T I M Λ T H Λ R O O (@jyotimatharoo) on Dec 8, 2016 at 7:56am PST

The scammers claimed they had video evidence of the billionaire dirty-dog creeping on his wife that they would post on a sex-tape website.

👠👠👠👠 A photo posted by K I R A N M A T H A R O O (@kiran_matharoo) on Aug 25, 2016 at 11:12am PDT

The sisters have since recorded a video apology to all the people they’ve hurt and claim they weren’t forced to say sorry. Check out the apology below:

Joanne the Scammer taught them! Hit the flip for more of the fake fraudsters next…

YT/IG