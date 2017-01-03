Scammmy Sisters Fake Apologize For Blackmailing Billionaire Nigerian Men

Sisters Record Apology For Extorting Billionaire Nigerian Men

We previously reported about two Canadian sisters who were locked up in Nigeria for allegedly attempting to extort and cyber-bully a Nigerian billionaire.

Jyoti and Kiran were arrested stand accused of creating the website NaijaGistLive and several other social media accounts used for bullying over 274 rich men across Africa.

Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, who are known as socialite/escorts are accused of trying to blackmail Femi Otedola, a wealthy Nigerian businessman.

The scammers claimed they had video evidence of the billionaire dirty-dog creeping on his wife that they would post on a sex-tape website.

The sisters have since recorded a video apology to all the people they’ve hurt and claim they weren’t forced to say sorry. Check out the apology below:

