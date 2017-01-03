Milwaukee Cops Bust Young Girl’s Lip During Black Panther Party Charity Event

Milwaukee Police Assault Girl During Black Panther Event

Milwaukee Revolutionary Black Panther Party claims Milwaukee PD illegally seized guns and even elbowed a young girl during their annual feed the homeless charity event reports Fox 6 Now.

Members of the activist group say this isn’t the first time the cops have targeted them for peacefully throwing an event…

“We have held a ‘feed people program’ in that same location for months prior to this without any incident,” Vaun Mayes with the Milwaukee Revolutionary Black Panther Party said. “Weapons were taken illegally. One was returned. The other was held, along with our comrade who was taken on a petty warrant,” Mayes said. During Wednesday’s confrontation, a 10-year-old girl says she was elbowed in the mouth by an officer — resulting in a busted lip. “I had went over to my mom and dad because I was scared,” Nya Bryant said.

The Milwaukee police department said they’ve reached out to the family over the attack but have yet to hear back.

Nya Bryant/Milwaukee Revolutionary Black Panther Party

