Exclusive: Steve Francis Fighting For Freedom In Car Burglary Case

NBA Vet Demands Prosecutors Hand Over All Wiretapping Recordings of Him in Burglary Criminal Case

Ex-NBA star Steve Francis is demanding Florida prosecutors in his burglary case hand over all electronic surveillance records of his home, including any wiretapping recordings in hopes he can build his defense and avoid being locked up in prison for five years.

Last month, cops arrested Steve for drunk driving in Houston, Texas. Law enforcement pulled over the NBA star around 11:20 PM for speeding. Once they talked to him, they noticed he reeked of alcohol and later found marijuana in his car.

The 39-year-old refused to take the field sobriety test, which led to more police being called to the scene. He then became uncooperative and verbally abusive to an officer, according to court docs. Steve later warned the officers he would get revenge for the arrest.

He was taken into custody and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and retaliation for his treatment to the officers.

Things got weirder following his DWI arrest – Florida law enforcement caught wind of the Texas arrest and are attempting to have the NBA star extradited for an alleged June burglary.

The police report for the incident reportedly says Francis was casing a BMW outside a restaurant in Florida. He then asked a bartender for a flashlight and proceeded to the car and stole numerous items from inside, including a wallet, gold wedding ring, diamond band, earrings, cash and various items worth around $7,252. The NBA star reportedly showed up to a police department days after the incident with a clear bag with goods and said, “I just robbed somebody, take me to jail. I’m turning myself in.”

Francis was not arrested despite his statement to police and left without being charged. The police now want him sent to Florida so they can charge him with felony burglary.

The ex-NBA star is facing five years in prison for the 3rd-degree felony burglary charge. He was released on $1,500 bond and he entered a plea of not guilty.

Then recently, Francis filed docs in the criminal case demanding prosecutors hand over evidence in their possession related to the case to start building his defense.

He demanded the prosecutors hand over a list of all names and addresses of people known to have information related to the incident. Further, he wants any written or recorded statements given to police by witnesses or people with knowledge of what allegedly occurred.

Steve wants prosecutors to turn over all tangible papers or objects which were obtained by or belonged to him. He also is seeking to have any electronic surveillance including wiretapping of his house or of any conversations which he was a part of that were recorded.

He is also demanding any reports and statements made in connection with the case, including results of physical or mental examinations in their possession.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.