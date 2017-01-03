Who Looked More Bangin At The Palm Springs International Film Festival?

Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer, Ruth Negga, Pharrell And Mahershala Ali Take Palm Springs

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the beauty and splendor that ‘Loving’ actress Ruth Negga and ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Hidden Figures’ actress/singer Janelle Monae brought to the red carpet at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. Both ladies looked stunning, but if you had to choose — Who Looked More Bangin?

Pharrell, Maherhala Ali and Octavia Spencer were also at the opening of the festival, but we also wanted to speak on the FINENESS that is Aldis Hodge. Whoo!

More photos below:

