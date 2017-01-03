Vivica Fox Trailer For New Show About Black Male Exotic Dancers “Black Magic” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Vivica A. Fox is doing something to better the lives of your lonely women. A new show called “Black Magic” is hosted by Aunt Viv on Lifetime.

Vivica A. Fox brings sexy back in a big way as she launches her newest business venture Black Magic, an exotic male revue and ultimate ladies’ night experience featuring her magic men. “Vivica’s Black Magic” premieres Wednesday, January 4 at 10/9c on Lifetime.

