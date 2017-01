Remember her???

Lauren Conrad Pregnant

Lauren Conrad of “The Hills” fame is expecting her first child. The MTV reality star and her hubby William Telly broke the news on Instagram on New Year’s Eve with a precious post.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…,” Conrad captioned a picture of her sonogram.

Congrats LC!

Instagram