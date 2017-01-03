Black British Singer Agrees To Sing At Trump Inauguration But Under One Condition…

Talented black British singer Rebecca Ferguson has accepted an invitation to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration but only under ONE major condition. The singer took to her Twitter account to post this message about the day of doom:

Ferguson says:

I’ve been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing “strange fruit” a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington.