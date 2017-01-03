Praise Hands: Lamar Odom Posts Up With Destiny And Lamar Jr. After Weeks In Rehab

No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people #TheOdoms #RichSoil A photo posted by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:14pm PST

Lamar Odom Looks To Have Turned His Life Around

Congratulations are in order for Lamar Odom! He’s living a healthier Khloe-free life and is dedicated to being a better father to his kids Destiny and Lamar Jr. The former NBA pro posted this happy portrait of him and his kids on New Year’s Eve. Love how healthy he is looking! It’s the first shot Lamar has posted in several months but things seem to be looking up since he entered rehab several weeks ago.

According to Page Six reports:

John “Doc” Fuller, who helped Odom’s family orchestrate an intervention back in July, says the reality star is committed to being a father in the new year. “Lamar is trying very, very hard to be a father,” Fuller told Page Six right after Odom checked into rehab. “He’s doing his best to not repeat the mistakes that he’s made in the past. His children have been willing to trust him through the process. Over a period of time, that relationship is going to get stronger and stronger.” In January, after completing his program, Odom will give a post-rehab interview to “The Doctors.”

There was some talk that Lamar would be doing a show about his rehabilitation. Will you be watching?