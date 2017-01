Ashanti Looks Amazing During NYE Concert In Australia

Ashanti is still fine like wine!

The singer recently set out delicious thick yams during an explosive NYE concert in Melbourne, Australia. Ashanti posted these photos of her incredible body via IG:

2017 #Melbourne #Australia 🇦🇺photo cred @dev.dphotographer A photo posted by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

WELL DAYUM!

The Hitters take Australia 2017 🇦🇺 #nbh #bonnieandclyde #mickeyandmallory A photo posted by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Welcoming 2017…. 🇦🇺🎉 styling @wilfordlenov fit @nenelashiro_designs photo cred @quby A photo posted by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

