KimYe And Kids Kick Off The New Year In G.O.O.D. Spirits After Family Trip To Grandma Donda’s Grave [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Start The New Year Off United

2017 is starting off really well for the Wests! We were excited to learn that Kimmy Cakes and Kanye took a family trip this New Year’s to Oklahoma City with their kids Saint and North. Their stay included visiting with members of West’s family and a group outing to Donda West’s grave.

The family returned to L.A. by private jet Monday.

TMZ says their Kimye sources claim it was the first time Kanye had taken the whole family to see where Donda West is buried:

Kanye’s been very present with Kim and the kids over the last weeks as he recovers from his breakdown — and we’re told this family pilgrimage was extremely important to him.

We can imagine this trip probably went a long way toward helping him heal.

Kim seems to be coming around too. The reality star just released new updates to her Kim Kardashian West app and kicked off the new year with an exclusive family video. Hit the flip to see it!