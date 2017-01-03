Scary AF! Watch Toddler Rescue His Twin Brother From A Heavy Fallen Dresser [Video]

Toddler Rescues Twin Brother From Being Crushed By Fallen Dresser

We’ve seen some harrowing things on the internet, but this is easily one of the most *gasp*-inducing.

It’s great that this kid was able to be saved by his brother, but imagine if he wasn’t around?

The parents, Kayli and Ricky Shoff, posted the video to Facebook and attached the following message:

‘I’ve been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible,’ he wrote. ‘We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. ‘Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.’

This video is literally a parents’ worst nightmare. Be warned.

Image via YouTube