Kim Burrell Booted From ‘Ellen’ After Hateful Homophobic Comments

Kim Burrell’s “Ellen” Show Performance Canceled

Remember that sermon where Kim Burrell blasted gay people for being “perverse” and said they’d perish?

Well after public outcry, it looks like the gospel songstress has been booted from a scheduled performance on “Ellen.” On Thursday Burrell was scheduled to appear on the show alongside Pharrell to perform a song from the “Hidden Figures” soundtrack.

According to “Hidden Figures” star Janelle Monae however, that ain’t’ happening.

“I don’t think she’s performing. She’s not performing, just Pharrell is performing,” said Janelle to TMZ while in an airport. “I’ll be on there too, make sure you guys tune in.”

Janelle has also taken to her Instagram to slam hate speech.

“My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don’t make you are more loving or better person, ditch it.”

