Positivity: American Girl Debuts First African-American ‘Girl Of The Year’

For the children…

Gabriela McBride Is American Girl’s First African-American “Girl Of The Year”

The makers of the popular American Girl dolls just made history. The company recently introduced its “Girl of the Year”, a new African-American doll named Gabriela McBride.



Gabby is the first Girl of the Year doll since 2011 who wasn’t white, previous GOTYs included a Japanese doll and a Native American doll.

She’s also the first Black girl doll to be given the honor.



American Girl now has three black girl dolls on the market; Addy, the 9-year-old born into slavery, Melody Ellison, a civil rights activist and Gabriela, a spoken word artist who uses poetry to overcome a stuttering problem.

Will YOU be purchasing the Gabriela American Girl doll???



American Girl