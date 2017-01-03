Positivity: American Girl Debuts First African-American ‘Girl Of The Year’
- By Bossip Staff
Gabriela McBride Is American Girl’s First African-American “Girl Of The Year”
The makers of the popular American Girl dolls just made history. The company recently introduced its “Girl of the Year”, a new African-American doll named Gabriela McBride.
Gabby is the first Girl of the Year doll since 2011 who wasn’t white, previous GOTYs included a Japanese doll and a Native American doll.
She’s also the first Black girl doll to be given the honor.
American Girl now has three black girl dolls on the market; Addy, the 9-year-old born into slavery, Melody Ellison, a civil rights activist and Gabriela, a spoken word artist who uses poetry to overcome a stuttering problem.
