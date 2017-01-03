Meet The Thicky Trap Fingery Gawddess Who Performs Your Favorite Songs In Sign Language

Meet The Beautiful Instagram User Who Performs Hit Songs In Sign Language

Women have created social media followings in a variety of ways. Exercise routines, singing, fashion, make-up tutorials, photos of amazing food, photos of amazing fannies, selfies, belfies and everything under the sun.

The one thing we can honestly say we’ve never seen is a beautiful, curvy, black woman on Instagram doing sign language karaoke to some of the biggest hits in hip-hop and R&B.

Enter @Kalghani:

Bad and boujee #migos #kalghanisignit #signlanguage #badandboujee #liluzivert #hitthatbitforthegram A video posted by Khadija Owner Of KalGhani (@kalghani) on Dec 28, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

This chick is the real deal! With a bachelor’s degree in Deaf Studies to match!

Rude boi needs a rude gurl .. ey! #rihanna #kalghanisignit #rudeboy #signlanguage A video posted by Khadija Owner Of KalGhani (@kalghani) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:01pm PST

Oh, but Khadija’s got a LOT more where that came from *eyes emoji*

