Meet The Thicky Trap Fingery Gawddess Who Performs Your Favorite Songs In Sign Language

khadija-kalghani

Meet The Beautiful Instagram User Who Performs Hit Songs In Sign Language

Women have created social media followings in a variety of ways. Exercise routines, singing, fashion, make-up tutorials, photos of amazing food, photos of amazing fannies, selfies, belfies and everything under the sun.

The one thing we can honestly say we’ve never seen is a beautiful, curvy, black woman on Instagram doing sign language karaoke to some of the biggest hits in hip-hop and R&B.

Enter @Kalghani:

Bad and boujee #migos #kalghanisignit #signlanguage #badandboujee #liluzivert #hitthatbitforthegram

A video posted by Khadija Owner Of KalGhani (@kalghani) on

This chick is the real deal! With a bachelor’s degree in Deaf Studies to match!

Rude boi needs a rude gurl .. ey! #rihanna #kalghanisignit #rudeboy #signlanguage

A video posted by Khadija Owner Of KalGhani (@kalghani) on

Oh, but Khadija’s got a LOT more where that came from *eyes emoji*

Flip the page to get a look at the rest of her…work.

Pretty gang always keep them niccaaaas on… #feelingmyself #beyoncé #nickiminaj #kalghanisignit #signlanguage

A video posted by Khadija Owner Of KalGhani (@kalghani) on

    Freak em dress #beyoncé @beylite @beydances @beyslayy @beybleedblue #kalghanisignit #signlangauge

    A video posted by Khadija Owner Of KalGhani (@kalghani) on

    My love is like…. WO By @myaplanet9 @myaplanet9 ❤️️🤗😜 #kalghanisignit #mya #whoa

    A video posted by Khadija Owner Of KalGhani (@kalghani) on

    Someone like you in #signlanguage #kalghanisignit #adele @adele Tutorial in bio

    A video posted by Khadija Owner Of KalGhani (@kalghani) on

