Meet The Thicky Trap Fingery Gawddess Who Performs Your Favorite Songs In Sign Language

Meet The Beautiful Instagram User Who Performs Hit Songs In Sign Language
Women have created social media followings in a variety of ways. Exercise routines, singing, fashion, make-up tutorials, photos of amazing food, photos of amazing fannies, selfies, belfies and everything under the sun.
The one thing we can honestly say we’ve never seen is a beautiful, curvy, black woman on Instagram doing sign language karaoke to some of the biggest hits in hip-hop and R&B.
Enter @Kalghani:
This chick is the real deal! With a bachelor’s degree in Deaf Studies to match!
Oh, but Khadija’s got a LOT more where that came from *eyes emoji*
Gucci is not playing with y'all 🙌🏾👏🏾 Before I head to winter wonderland I had to do it #burr #sickandall #guccimane #eastatlantasanta #stbrickintro #thereturnofeastatlantasanta @laflare1017 🎅🏿🎅🏿🎅🏿 #kalghanisignit #signlanguage Btw I currently have no voice so that's why it's no tutorial at end 😞 Tutorial on faux fur bur top coming soon #kalghani 💁🏾 #tsrviralvids
As most of you know .. Thanksgiving was the day that cancer punk ass popped up in my life like it was good 😩!! My neck became swollen and weeks later I found out I had stage 4 cancer … I won't write a long message this year .. just remember, no matter what life throws at you…continue to have faith and be thankful for everything and everyone … without Allah ,my family and friends I wouldn't have been as strong as I was . I thank you all ❤️ ***side note -my shirt says cousin with the poetic justice legends lollll #happythankgiving #blessed #teamfcancer #kalghani