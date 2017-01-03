New Year, Same Ol Puff: Cassie Declares She’s No Sidechick, Turns Up With Diddy And Friends For NYE

Cassie Back By Diddy’s Side For New Year’s

Diddy may have spent Christmas in St. Barth’s with Kim Porter and the kids, but Cassie was back by his side in time to ring in 2017. This New Year’s Eve, Sean “Diddy” Combs and the Makers of CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka celebrated 2017 in style by hosting two special events in Las Vegas- CÎROC The New Year with DJ Khaled and French Montana and following that, an exclusive CÎROC The New Year After Party.

On December 31st, Sean “Diddy” Combs rang in 2017 with a surprise appearance at Tao Las Vegas. Combs joined DJ Khaled and French Montana for the much anticipated countdown moment in Las Vegas. The trio toasted to the New Year with the CÎROC 75, the official drink of New Year’s Eve, reminding fans to always follow their dreams. Other celebrities that joined the CÎROC The New Year celebration included: Cassie, Terrance J and girlfriend Jasmine Sanders, Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Roland, Bre-Z and more!

To continue the celebration, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his crew hosted an exclusive after hours party inside Lavo Casino Club at The Palazzo. VIPs toasted to the New Year with CÎROC Vodka and DeLeón Tequila while enjoying the sounds of DJ Cassidy. Notables in attendance included: Combs and girlfriend- Cassie, French Montana, Diplo, Jermaine Dupri, Terrance J, Kevin Durant, Belly, T- Pain, Machine Gun Kelly and Mr. Brainwash to name a few.

Hit the flip for more great photos from the night.

Photo Credit: Thaddaeus McAdams/Mark La Shark