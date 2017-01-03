Jesus Take The Luggage: Woman Caught Smuggling African Teen In Suitcase

Woman Caught Smuggling African Teen In Suitcase

A 22-year-old woman was busted for trying to smuggle an African refugee in her luggage reports CNN. The shady smuggler was crossing the border into Ceuta from neighboring Morocco when authorities stopped to take a peek inside her suitcase.

What they found inside the travel bag was truly horrifying…

A 19-year-old migrant from Gabon was found concealed inside. The man was immediately offered medical attention due to the lack of oxygen inside the compact travel bag, Spain’s Civil Guard said in a statement. Border control had become suspicious of the woman after they noticed she was carrying her luggage on top of a trolley, authorities added. Spanish officials said the woman showed an “evasive attitude while going through the established controls and nervousness” while speaking to agents.

The woman and teenage refugee were both detained by airport officials and will most likely be sent back to their home country. Jesus take the luggage!

Spanish Civil Guard