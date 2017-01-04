Panty Melting #FelonBae Shows Off His Mansion, Maserati & Much More!

Felon Bae Shows Off Mansion And Maserati After Prison Release

#FelonBae is living the good life!

Remember Jeremy Meeks? The fine azz jailbird-jawn went viral back in 2014 after his mugshot caught the attention of every breathing woman (and some men) in America. Apparently, a man with a prison record and pretty eyes gets the motor running. Le swoon.

The jailbird has since signed numerous endorsement deals and modeling gigs helping him lavishly take care of his big family according to his Instagram page:

God is good A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Sep 27, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

Good to be home A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:52pm PDT

Must be nice!

Happy Halloween A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Oct 31, 2016 at 10:01pm PDT

Hit the flip for more of #FelonBae next…