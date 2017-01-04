Panty Melting #FelonBae Shows Off His Mansion, Maserati & Much More!

Felon Bae Jeremy Meeks

Felon Bae Shows Off Mansion And Maserati After Prison Release

#FelonBae is living the good life!

Remember Jeremy Meeks? The fine azz jailbird-jawn went viral back in 2014 after his mugshot caught the attention of every breathing woman (and some men) in America. Apparently, a man with a prison record and pretty eyes gets the motor running. Le swoon.

The jailbird has since signed numerous endorsement deals and modeling gigs helping him lavishly take care of his big family according to his Instagram page:

God is good

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Good to be home

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Must be nice!

Happy Halloween

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Hit the flip for more of #FelonBae next…

#maseratimeeks

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Saying bye to summer

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

#chillin #poolside

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

#squad

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Celebrating our 8 year anniversary today and 50 more to go. Through thick and thin! #blessed #loved #aniversary #marriage

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

Merry Christmas! #christmas2016 #meeksfamily #blessed #godisgood

A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    Proud to be a part of the @muzikconnect family. Thank you for this opportunity @jasonahardi

    A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    #family

    A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

    #anniversary pics 💋❤️️ Had the best day! #lovetolive #qualitytime #mrsmeeks #jeremymeeks

    A photo posted by Melissa Meeks (@mmeeks14) on

