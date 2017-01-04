Panty Melting #FelonBae Shows Off His Mansion, Maserati & Much More!
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Felon Bae Shows Off Mansion And Maserati After Prison Release
#FelonBae is living the good life!
Remember Jeremy Meeks? The fine azz jailbird-jawn went viral back in 2014 after his mugshot caught the attention of every breathing woman (and some men) in America. Apparently, a man with a prison record and pretty eyes gets the motor running. Le swoon.
The jailbird has since signed numerous endorsement deals and modeling gigs helping him lavishly take care of his big family according to his Instagram page:
Must be nice!
Hit the flip for more of #FelonBae next…
Continue Slideshow
<
>