Blame Soulja: Breezy Just Tried To Ether Karrueche With THIS Petty Post

“Karrueche is 2 years famous…”–Chris Brown

Chris Brown Disses Karrueche During Soulja Boy Beef

Remember when we told you about that randomly ridiculous beef between Soulja Boy and Breezy allegedly over Karrueche???



Well it’s STILL going on, and the woman who inspired the drama is speaking out.

After Soulja Boy and Chris Brown took their beef to Instagram…

Karrueche hopped in BallerAlert’s comments section to tell them to knock it off. She also called out Chris for claiming he “tried to make her feel poppin.”

“This drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense,” wrote Karrueche. “This isn’t cool or funny…it’s draining. […] Poppin? You talking about your old song poppin?”

Ooop!

Unfortunately for her, perpetually petty Breezy decided to shut her down with a post claiming that he made her famous.

“Noone asked for this opinion!!!” wrote Breezy. “How do we know u again! Ain’t no more Chrae and all that s***. ”

Furthermore, he says he slept with her friends.

“All your friends are your friends because you was Chris Brown’s girl! And the other friends you still talk to I f***d, so advice from b***s that had my d*** in they mouth is really not informative.”



Lovely.

Breezy seems like such a great guy to date, huh?



What do YOU think about Breezy taking shots at Karrueche???

More of his Soulja Boy beef on the flip.