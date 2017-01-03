Chance The Rapper’s Beautiful Baby Girl Meets The Obamas

Pure preciousness…

Chance The Rapper Shares First Photos Of His Daughter

Chance The Rapper recently showed the world the first glimpse of his baby girl. The Chicago rapper recently took to IG to post a pic of baby Kensli, his 15-month-old daughter with girlfriend Kristen Corley.

“This is the girl who reintroduced me to God.”



He also shared a picture of his beautiful baby girl posing with the Obamas.

How adorable is little Kensli???

More of Chance’s cutie on the flip.