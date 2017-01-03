Back To Business: Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media To Share A Precious Family Photo

Kim Kardashian First Post-Robbery Social Media Post Is A Family Photo

We know some of you have been pulling your hair out waiting for Kim Kardashian to return to social media. Others of you have probably been happier than ever that you don’t have to see Kimmy Cakes’ deepest and most revealing thought selfies float down your timeline.

But alas, she’s back. The 140-character Gepetto ended her self-imposed exile from Castle Twitter to share a blurry photo of her husband and her two children.

The internet-breaking Kardashian hasn’t hit ‘send’ on a tweet since October 2 of last year, the night she was robbed inside of her Paris apartment.

Wonder how long its gonna take for her to get back to flashin’ those distressed cakes…or has Kylie now been promoted to Executive Director of A$$-tagram in the family business hierarchy?

Flip the page to peep some of the embarrassingly excited reactions to Kimberly’s homecoming.

Image via Twitter/WENN