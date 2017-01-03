My Wife Has A Tattoo Of Her Child’s Father But Won’t Take My Last Name; Am I Wrong For Feeling Disrespected?

I have been married for five years. My wife has a tattoo of her child’s father’s name on her back and each year before the new year she says it will be off and it’s still not removed. When I married her she didn’t take my last name, but I feel disrespected by that simply because she can walk around with his name on her, but she can’t wear my last name on paper; am I wrong?

Centric To Debut Business Competition Show “Queen Boss” For Black Female Entrepreneurs

Call it “Shark Tank” for Black women entrepreneurs. Veteran TV businesswoman Tracey Edmonds is now bringing a business competition show targeting Black female entrepreneurs to Centric. The show, which debuts on January 14, is called “Queen Boss,” and will be the first of its kind.

Considering that Black women make up the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in America, it’s a wonder no one thought of the idea before.

“The 8-episode series will be hosted by TV personality and businesswoman Tracey Edmonds. Throughout the competition a total of 18 contestants will battle it by presenting their innovative products to a panel of celebrity judges including Vanessa Simmons, Lauren Lake, Kandi Burruss, Carla Hall, Mikki Taylor, Lisa Price, Rakia Reynolds, Angela Benton and Robin Wilson,” reported Centric TV.

The winner walks away with the $25,000 cash prize for her business and the title of “Queen Boss.” Check out the trailer for the series which airs January 14 at 10 pm on Centric.

Desiigner, Lil Yachty, Logic, Tory Lanez Land On Forbes’ “30 Under 30” List

Several members of rap’s new generation have landed on Forbes’ 2017 30 Under 30 list. Desiigner, Lil Yachty, Logic are just a few.

The OG pocket-watcher Forbes magazine has compiled their list of the 30 people under the age 30 that are making the most moves in their respective industries. For the Music portion, Hip-Hop is laced all throughout the list with some of your favorite, and least favorite names making appearances.

Desiigner, Lil Yachty, Logic, Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, G-Eazy and Joe Kay of Soulection are the names we may recognize off the rip.

In their blurb about Desiigner’s selection, they note that his hit single “Panda” is the obvious reason why. Even they recognized the sound of the song calling it “Future-esque.” Lil Yachty‘s polarizing presence is noted as the reason for his appearance. Logic’s $150,000 per show price tag got him on the list.

In other industries featured, actor LaKeith Stanfield aka Darius from Atlanta landed in the Hollywood & Entertainment category. Kyrie Irving, Von Miller and Odell Beckham, Jr. are included in the Sports area.

