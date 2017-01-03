New Year’s Resolutions: Looks Like Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Have Had Enough Of Each Other

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Appear To Have Broken Up For Good

It’s been a long time coming but it looks like Onika and Rihmeek have finally called it quits.

Let TMZ tell it, the embattled rapper lovers spent New Year’s Eve about as separately as a “couple” could considering they were in the same city.

You're not gonna wanna miss this, MIAMI!!! Tonight at @11miami #NYE2017 giving away @myxfusions to the baddest 🙋🏽🙋🏼🙋🏿🙋🏻🙋🙋🏾🥂🍾🥂🍾 🎉🎉🎀 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:14am PST

Nicki picked up her NYE bag at E11ven in Miami surrounded by her family and friends

😜 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:30pm PST

Meanwhile, Meek spent the last minutes of 2016 at Club Dream just a few blocks away from where his beloved was partying the night away.

Nothing less than a great memory tonight at club dream! A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:24pm PST

Reports are that Meek was also seen flying solo a few days prior to NYE in Nicki’s hometown of New York where he hosted several parties sans his big booty bae.

Conspicuously, neither party posted any pics of Christmas together or gaudy presents exchanged and we KNOW Meek likes buying Onika diamonds.

Our own BOSSIP sources have also confirmed that both parties are trying to “keep it clean”, but it’s just a matter of time before they are seen out and about with new love interests.

Wonder if Twitter-fingery Meek will be able to keep his composure a lil’ better than Safaree. Omelly or one of them lil’ dudes might wanna change his social media passwords ASAP!

See more of what Meek is gonna be missing out on after the flip.

Image via WENN/Instagram