Dog Mauls Family After They Try Dressing Him Up In A Sweater

Animal behavior…

Dog Mauls Family Over Sweater

A dog named Scarface is making national headlines after he viciously mauled his owners. According to WTSP, the pit bull mix left its owners with serious injuries after Brenda Guerrero, 52, tried to put a sweater on him.

Her husband, Ismael Guerrero, 46, was also attacked while trying to save her, and a third person also intervened, stabbing the dog in the face and neck.

The Guerreros were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and Scarface has since been euthanized.

Was it fair or foul for Animal Control to put down Scarface???