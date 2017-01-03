What You’ll See On The New Season Of ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’

Will you be watching???

The Cast of “The Haves And The Have Nots” Talk Season 4

The cast of Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” recently chatted with Atlanta press about their hit OWN show.

After an exclusive luncheon at the W Atlanta Midtown…

and greetings from Tyler Perry Studios vice president Mark E. Swinton…

members of the press had an intimate Q& A session with cast members Angela Robinson (“Veronica Harrington”), Renee Lawless (“Katheryn Cryer”) and Tyler Lepley (“Benny”.)

BOSSIP was on hand for the screening and spoke with Angela and Renee, real life friends turned onscreen cohorts, who promised more sex, murder and extortion this season.

According to Renee however, there’s one thing in particular she wants Katheryn to experience; sex. “She needs to get some!” said the OWN TV star.

Semi-spoilers ahead!

In episode 1 viewers will see EXACTLY how Katheryn plans to have Veronica help her get off…

Later in the episode there’s also a dramatic glass shattering fight scene.

Benny will also be stuck in the middle of his mother and his sister, who’s harboring a huge secret.



Will YOU be watching “The Haves And The Have Nots” tonight at 9???

