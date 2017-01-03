Baby Bumpin’: Ciara Flaunts Her Growing Gut Full Of Russell Wilson For The ‘Gram

Ciara Shows Of Her Pregnant Belly In New Instagram Photos

And Now We're Talking To #2017….❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

Ciara is pregnant-er than a muthaf**ka. The second-time mommy-to-be is entering what are supposed to be her final months of pregnancy and has taken to Instagram to show us what she’s workin’ with.

We say “supposed to be” because for a woman who should have about three months of pregnancy left, she sure looks like she’s ready to pop a lot sooner than that.

Ciara and Russell Wilson vowed to remain celibate until they were married, which was in July. Let’s just say, she got pregnant that same night, simple math says she’s no more than 6 months along.

She looks a tad more than that, no?

Flip the page to see more of Cici’s burgeoning bundle of baller.

