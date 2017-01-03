Pope Pimpin’: Freak-A-Leek Italian Priest Allegedly Filmed Sex Parties In Rectory

Italian Priest Was Allegedly Pimping Parishioners, Hosting Orgies And Vacationing With Lovers

This story is so WILD we’d almost doubt its validity were it not about the scandal heavy Catholic Church.

According to International Business Times reports, Andrea Contin is under police investigation in northern Italy’s Veneto region, facing allegations of organizing group sex parties and pimping out as many as 15 women on wife-swapping websites.

Contin fell under suspicion after three female parishioners complained about the 48-year-old priest. Police discovered pornographic videos hidden in covers bearing the names of past popes, as well as sex toys and videos of orgies INSIDE HIS RECTORY on the San Lazzaro church grounds, according to the Times.

Contin’s affairs allegedly included lavish vacations to Croatia, France and Austria with his lovers, including a jaunt to a swingers resort in Cap d’Agde on France’s southern coast.

The first stories about Contin’s proclivities came to light after one of his female parishioners complained to the local bishop last summer. Initially church authorities didn’t consult the police, preferring to conduct their own investigation first.

One of the women who claims to have been having relations with Contin revealed how she allegedly discovered the rectory contained a number of sexual games and fetish items like collars and leashes organized in order of smallest to largest.

“It happened in the rectory and in different hours, at all hours. Morning, afternoon, night, always,” she reportedly said.

While Contin has not been arrested, the Times reports that he’s been suspended from duty pending investigation.



Shutterstock