Congratulations! Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome A Baby Boy
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Janet Jackson Gives Birth
Janet Jackson is officially a new mommy. The songstress, 50, and her Qatari businessman hubby Wissam Al Mana welcomed a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana today.
Janet Jackson and husband welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement.
“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”
Congrats Janet!
OLAIMAN FAZEL AND JANET JACKSON