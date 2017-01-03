Congratulations! Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Welcome A Baby Boy

Congratulations!

Janet Jackson is officially a new mommy. The songstress, 50, and her Qatari businessman hubby Wissam Al Mana welcomed a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana today.

PEOPLE reports:

Janet Jackson and husband welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”