The Internet (And Chris Brown) Is Dragging Soulja Boy For Getting Jacked On Facebook Live
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Soulja Boy Got Jacked
It’s been a hell of a few weeks for Soulja Boy. First he went viral for a crazy interview. Then he decided to feud with Chris Brown. Now he’s out here getting robbed on Facebook Live. That’s right. Soulja tried to show that it’s all good in the hood and ended up without a phone.
But was it real? This alternate angle adds a bit of murkiness.
Hmmm…is Soulja the best marketer of all time or did he really get jacked? It’s hard to tell but one thing is for certain, Breezy and others had a lot to say about the situation. Take a look and enjoy the dragging.
Continue Slideshow
<
>