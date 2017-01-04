RHOA Phaedra Says Kandi & Shamea ‘Thirstily’ Accused Her Of Doing THIS

Ex-friend files…

Phaedra Parks Responds To Kandi Burruss & Shamea Morton

Remember when we told you that Kandi Burruss and Shamea Morton denied those RHOA rumors that they’re secret lovers???



Well Phaedra Parks, who started the allegation, recently clapped back at her ex-bestie on her Bravo blog.

According to Phaedra she was unsurprised that Kandi recapped what they said to each other at THAT super messy dinner….

At this point, I am not surprised by anything. It is status quo for Kandi to deflect on everyone else under the guise of “keeping it real,” while taking zero ownership for her role in the situation.

and she clapped back at Shamea after she alleged that Phaedra hit on her husband.



Here’s what Kandi told Bravo about Phaedra’s alleged inappropriate behavior:

SMH… I remember when Porsha first brought Shamea around us years ago, Shamea said something about Phaedra coming at her ex-husband inappropriately. Phaedra denied it, but Porsha didn’t have a problem with what Shamea said. Now all of a sudden because she has this alliance going with Phaedra she wants to pretend like she’s bothered by what Shamea said. Girl, bye. This is not new news to you.”

And here’s Phaedra’s response:

Everyone is searching for significance in one way or another. Some of us work hard to achieve our goals, while the thirsty tell lies to become a part of any conversation.

Bloop! Who do YOU believe???

