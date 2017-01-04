Someone We Actually Like: Mahershala Ali Covers ‘W Magazine’
Mahershala Ali Covers “W Mag”
“Moonlight” star Mahershala Ali is culminating his breakout year with a magazine cover.
The actor who’s up for a Golden Globe and is receiving Oscar buzz, is featured on one of W Magazine’s Best Performances of the Year covers.
Mahershala is featured alongside Nicole Kidman and shares a bit about how he relates to his character Juan in “Moonlight.”
“Juan, my character in Moonlight, dies off-camera. The audience never learns how or why. My father died when I was 20. He lived 3,000 miles away, but we were extremely close. I didn’t miss him right away—it took me three years before I went through my mourning. In Moonlight, it’s the same with Juan: His disappearance lingers in your mind.”
He also posed for this sexy snap.
Mahershala, 42, also recently revealed that he and his wife are expecting their first child.
Congrats!
