Freaky Tales: Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Details About Her Love Of Sex Toys And Lingerie

Kylie Jenner’s Website Puts Details About Sex Life With Tyga On Blast

The sexual liberation of Kylie Jenner has been on and poppin’ ever since the day she turned legal. It seems like each daily outfit and Instagram post got a lil’ more risque to the point that the 19-year-old Kardashian/Jenner just said “f**k it” and got butt azz naked.

Part of growing up is learning what you like in the sack, and Kylie “accidentally” shared as much on her personal website where she detailed the things she likes to do to keep Tyga happy..

@KristenHove27 @KylieJenner someone on her app put this on there without Kylie knowing pic.twitter.com/7s4uABwhi5 — bella (@lilbIonde) January 3, 2017

The post was deleted shortly after it went live and replaced with this message according to NYDailyNews:

“This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval,” a statement on her app reads. “We’d like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie’s voice. We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.”

Wonder if Tyga be lettin’ Kylie give him that Vivica A. Fox special…?

