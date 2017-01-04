Rumor Control: J.Lo Pal Says Drake Romance Is Real And Shares Truth About Wonderland Prom

Drake Threw Jennifer Lopez A “Prom” After Learning She Missed Hers Growing Up

Prepare to blow chunks… Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s romance is being defended by yet another friend, who is reinforcing the stories that the couple are indeed deeply in like/lust or possibly even love.

Three weeks after Drake and Jennifer Lopez connected backstage December 11 at her All I Have Las Vegas residency, the pair “are the real deal,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Between time spent in the recording studio and steamy nights out (see: their New Year’s Eve date at Las Vegas’ Hakkasan), “they’ve gotten very close fast,” says a Lopez confidant, adding that the mom of 8-year-old twins Max and Emme (with ex-husband Marc Anthony) “gets really excited to see him.” “He’s not only a sexy guy,” says the Lopez insider, “but it’s great for her image to be dating the hottest rapper in the game.”

Is it? Really? We’re not so sure about that. What do you guys think?

There’s more though… Remember that Winter Wonderland prom thingy with all the videos that came out a week or so ago? Well despite reports that say the videos were created for the sake of pair’s music video for their forthcoming single, this “friend” says that the Prom was a grand romantic gesture Drake conducted after learning J.Lo never went to prom at her all-girls Catholic high school.

Aubrey decked out a Los Angeles church on December 29th and created a winter wonderland-themed formal, decorated with snowflake cutouts and metallic foil fringe. The rapper also hired a band and had Lopez and himself crowned king and queen.

“He wanted her to have that experience,” explains a source. It was his fantasy too. Notes a Drake pal, “She was his childhood crush!”

Isn’t this the same thing that happened with Nick and Mariah?

Nights at Lopez’s 8-acre Bel-Air estate in Los Angeles have left her equally smitten. “They listen to music and talk a lot,” says a Lopez source. “They’re both single, attractive and have a lot in common, so it’s natural. They really like each other

Disgusting right? Did you throw up or nah?

What do you think about all these DrizzLo updates?