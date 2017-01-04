Married To Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris Still Thinks Lisa Nicole Cloud’s Husband Is Gay
- By Bossip Staff
Toya Bush-Harris Says Lisa Nicole Cloud’s Husband Is Gay
‘Married to Medicine’ star Toya Bush-Harris is STILL insisting that Lisa Nicole Cloud’s doctor hubby is a down-low gay man. The reality star shaded her costar’s marriage on the hit Bravo series but double-downed on her accusations via Twitter recently.
A fan first blasted Toya for the gay accusations:
Toya then clapped back:
Lisa and her husband are unbothered:
What do you think of the gay claims by the ‘Married to Medicine’ ladies?
