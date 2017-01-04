Married To Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris Still Thinks Lisa Nicole Cloud’s Husband Is Gay

Toya Bush-Harris Says Lisa Nicole Cloud’s Husband Is Gay

‘Married to Medicine’ star Toya Bush-Harris is STILL insisting that Lisa Nicole Cloud’s doctor hubby is a down-low gay man. The reality star shaded her costar’s marriage on the hit Bravo series but double-downed on her accusations via Twitter recently.

A fan first blasted Toya for the gay accusations:

Toya then clapped back:

Lisa and her husband are unbothered:

Me and my Boo Thang. Happy New Years from the Naugles #married2med #loveispatient #loveisforever #happywifehappylife #wegood A photo posted by Lisa Cloud (@lisanicolecloud) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:05pm PST

What do you think of the gay claims by the ‘Married to Medicine’ ladies?

IG/Twitter/FreddyO/Bravo